The Meghalaya police has revealed that the Indore honeymooner Sonam Raghuvanshi had allegedly hired killers to murder her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi at Meghalaya's Wei Sawdong area.

Speaking to reporters, Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) sleuths arrested the accused from Madhya Pradesh's Indore early morning today, June 9.

"One accused from Uttar Pradesh and two more persons were held from Indore by Meghalaya Police SIT. The arrested accused have named some more persons. They revealed that the victim's wife had hired them," she said.

The police also revealed that the killers are from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Sonam Raghuvanshi surrendered after a fortnight of her disappearance, while the police arrested three assailants from Madhya Pradesh. A fourth is still on the run.