Lajja Ram Bishnoi's tenure as Meghalaya's top cop is drawing to a close, with the state gearing up to welcome a new Director General of Police (DGP) later this month. Bishnoi, an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer from the 1991 batch, assumed charge on May 20, 2022, and will step down on May 19, 2024, as per a government notification issued on May 7.

During his stint, Bishnoi has implemented various measures to streamline the state police system, intensify the fight against drugs, and enhance policing efforts, particularly in Shillong. His initiatives have garnered praise from various quarters, setting the stage for his successor to build upon these foundations.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended three potential candidates for the DGP role – Idashisha Nongrang (1992 batch), Ram Prasad Meena (1993), and Deepak Kumar (1994) – all from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. The state cabinet is expected to convene shortly to finalise the appointment, after seeking necessary approvals from the Election Commission due to the ongoing model code of conduct.

This transition holds significance as it aligns with the Supreme Court's directives, emphasising the appointment of DGPs for fixed two-year tenures and ensuring a smooth transition process. The court's guidelines also mandate that incoming DGPs should have at least six months of service remaining before retirement, aiming to ensure continuity and stability in leadership.