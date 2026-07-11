Meghalaya directs autonomous councils to stop collecting livestock entry fees

The Meghalaya government has declared the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council's (KHADC) collection of toll on the entry of livestock into the state as illegal and has directed the council to immediately discontinue the practice.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Sanbor Shullai said the decision followed a complaint regarding a KHADC work order authorising the collection of tax on animals.

"We received a complaint and asked our officials to examine whether the collection of the toll was legal or illegal," Shullai said.

Following a detailed examination, the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department wrote to the District Council Affairs Department on June 30, forwarding the KHADC's June 1 work order that had authorised Francis L Nongbri of Mawlai Nongkwar to collect tolls from vehicles transporting livestock at 19th Mile, Byrnihat, during the 2026-27 financial year.

In its communication, Under Secretary P Lyngdoh stated that autonomous district councils are not permitted to levy tolls on the entry of livestock.

"Collection of toll on entry is not allowed. Therefore, it is illegal. We have sent a letter from the department directing that the district council should not collect tax on the entry of livestock," Shullai said.

The minister added that the directive is not limited to the KHADC alone.

According to him, all three autonomous district councils in Meghalaya have been instructed not to impose entry tolls on livestock entering the state.

The move is expected to bring clarity to livestock transportation regulations and prevent unauthorised levies on traders transporting animals into Meghalaya.