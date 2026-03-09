Meghalaya disburses over Rs 2 crore to farmer groups in South Garo Hills

More than Rs 2 crore has been disbursed to farmers in South Garo Hills district as part of Meghalaya's ongoing agricultural support drive, the state government announced on Monday.

The funds were handed out in Baghmara, where Farmer Producer Groups received sanctions under the FOCUS+ programme. Existing beneficiaries received Rs 2.02 crore, while new entrants to the scheme were allocated Rs 12.60 lakh.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who announced the disbursements on social media, said the schemes were aimed at helping farmers "enhance their incomes" and "drive meaningful change at the grassroots level."

The FOCUS and FOCUS+ programmes are designed to strengthen producer collectives and improve rural livelihoods across the state.

Separately, cheques were also distributed to beneficiaries of GREEN Meghalaya, a state initiative that provides financial incentives to individuals and community groups for conserving forests and natural resources.