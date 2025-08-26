Meghalaya disburses Rs 19.7 lakh in grants, boosts grassroots entrepreneurship at youth mela

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched a three-day Youth Mela on August 25, highlighting the remarkable success of Meghalaya's community learning centres that have already supported thousands of young entrepreneurs across rural areas.

The event at All Saints' Hall showcased the impact of the Chief Minister's Youth Centres (CMYC), which have disbursed Rs 19.71 lakh to entrepreneurs who have generated Rs 15.71 lakh in sales revenue. The programme has registered 5,000 entrepreneurs and identified 55 'Nanopreneurs' for specialised support.

During the inauguration, Sangma emphasised the government's comprehensive approach to development. "Development cannot be simply measured by a number; development is an aspect that has to be seen from multiple fronts," he said. "It's incomplete if we are not able to connect our farmers, our rural entrepreneurs, our women, our youth."

The CMYC initiative, launched in 2022 through partnerships with Sauramandala Foundation, Project DEFY and India Ultimate, operates as free-access learning hubs in rural communities. These centres provide self-designed learning spaces called NOOKs, libraries, and resources for activities ranging from bakery and carpentry to coding and electronics.

A major highlight of Sunday's event was the NanoGrant distribution ceremony, where 10 top youth innovators received grants out of 50 identified recipients. The programme extends beyond financial assistance to provide comprehensive support for budding entrepreneurs.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh praised the initiative as a unique grassroots approach to policy implementation. She noted that CMYCs would serve as platforms for discussing serious health issues, including drug abuse and teenage pregnancy prevention through intergenerational dialogue.

Nagakarthik MP, founder of Sauramandala Foundation, announced that centres would be rebranded as "CMYC++" to emphasise their role as safe spaces for both youth and adults in every block.

The state currently operates 22 CMYCs across 13 blocks in 8 districts, serving over 3,500 young people. Plans are underway to expand to 64 centres across 55 blocks through the World Bank-funded MPOWER Project, a six-year initiative.

The three-day mela features panel discussions, hands-on workshops in woodwork, crochet, and 3D electronics, alongside library activities focused on storytelling and paper crafting. These activities aim to foster teamwork, critical thinking, and practical learning among participants.

Sangma expressed optimism about the programme's future, stating: "Invest in people, invest in institutions, invest in the system that you create. I look forward to many, many more projects and programs that will come up in the future."

The event brought together senior government officials, including Deputy Commissioners from East Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills, along with foundation representatives and CMYC members.