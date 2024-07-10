In a significant move aimed at streamlining state operations and improving administrative efficiency, the Meghalaya Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, has decided to dissolve the Meghalaya State Housing Board.

This decision, taken during a productive Cabinet meeting today, includes the introduction of a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for the 18 employees currently employed by the board.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sniaw Bhadhar, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Education Minister Rakkam A.

Sangma, and Minister of PHE, Soil and Water, and Housing Marcuise Marak, reviewed and approved a variety of critical issues, including amendments to the Meghalaya GST Rules and the approval of a one-time settlement for petrol pumps to clear Rs. 38 crore in tax arrears.

The dissolution of the Meghalaya State Housing Board, a body established to oversee housing development in the state, comes as part of a broader effort to rationalize state operations.

The VRS package is designed to provide a dignified exit for the employees, ensuring they receive adequate financial support during their transition. Specific details regarding the VRS will be communicated to the employees in due course, ensuring that the process is transparent and fair.

Minister Marcuise Marak, who oversees the department, stated, "The decision to dissolve the Meghalaya State Housing Board was taken after careful consideration of its current relevance and operational efficiency. We believe that this move will allow us to reallocate resources more effectively and focus on more pressing developmental needs."

The Cabinet also discussed the broader implications of this decision, including potential impacts on ongoing and future housing projects in the state. Measures will be put in place to ensure that existing projects are either completed or seamlessly transitioned to other departments or agencies.

This decision is part of a series of reforms aimed at improving governance and service delivery in Meghalaya. Other notable decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting included the finalization of land rates for the New Shillong Township, the streamlining of SOPs and promotion timelines in the Personnel department, and amendments to Rule 7 of the Meghalaya Right to Public Service Act.

The Cabinet also approved the Meghalaya Public Communication Policy 2024, which aims to enhance transparency and communication between the government and the public.

The dissolution of the Meghalaya State Housing Board marks a significant step in the state's efforts to optimize its administrative framework, ensuring that resources are used effectively to meet the needs of its citizens.

