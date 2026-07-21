Meghalaya distributes 98% of SIR forms, over 14 lakh digitised ahead of August 5 draft rolls

Meghalaya has distributed Enumeration Forms (EFs) to over 23 lakh electors, covering 98.17 per cent of the state's electorate, as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, election authorities said on July 21.

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) BDR Tiwari, 23,06,500 Enumeration Forms have been distributed out of the state's total electorate of 23,49,645 as of July 21.

Authorities said 14,07,446 Enumeration Forms have already been digitised, accounting for 62.15 per cent of the electorate.

Among the districts, West Jaintia Hills, South West Khasi Hills and South West Garo Hills achieved 100 per cent distribution of Enumeration Forms. East Garo Hills recorded 99.93 per cent coverage, while Ri-Bhoi reached 99.80 per cent.

In terms of digitisation, West Khasi Hills topped the state with 79.86 per cent of forms digitised, followed by South West Khasi Hills (78.51%), East Jaintia Hills (75.44%), West Garo Hills (74.03%), and South West Garo Hills (73.81%).

The CEO's office also identified 53,908 electors—or 2.29 per cent of the state's electorate—under the Absentee, Shifted, Death and Duplicate (ASDD) categories. These include 5,795 absentee electors, 13,379 shifted electors, 32,382 deceased electors, 2,029 duplicate entries, and 323 electors who refused to accept the Enumeration Form.

Election authorities said all ASDD cases would be processed in accordance with the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, following due verification and after providing an opportunity to the concerned electors wherever applicable before any decision is taken.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari held a review meeting with representatives of recognised national and state political parties to assess the progress of the SIR exercise.

During the meeting, Tiwari appreciated the appointment of 892 Booth Level Agents (BLAs), stating that they would play an important role in assisting voters, verifying electoral roll details and ensuring greater transparency and accuracy in the revision process.

The Election Department urged voters who are yet to receive or submit their Enumeration Forms to cooperate with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during house-to-house visits or submit the forms through the ECINET app or the Election Commission's online portal before the prescribed deadline.

The draft electoral roll for Meghalaya is scheduled to be published on August 5.