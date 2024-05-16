The East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, SC Sadhu, in a decisive move to maintain law and order, has indefinitely prohibited the unauthorised collection of tolls within the district's jurisdiction. This stern warning comes in the wake of reported illegal toll collection by the Syiem of Sohra from export trucks traversing the Majai Land Custom Station route.

The order was prompted by concerns over potential law and order disruptions arising from the illegal collection of tolls or any form of forcible collection at check gates or toll gates along national highways, state highways, and major district roads within the East Khasi Hills district.

According to the notification, the plying of limestone export trucks from Umdud to Zero Point road, a part of the route leading to Majai LCS, was halted by the inhabitants of Majai. While the exporters agreed to voluntarily suspend the movement of trucks until an amicable solution is reached between the Dorbar Shnong of Majai and the Syiem of Sohra, the Syiem of Sohra has been allegedly collecting an unauthorised toll of Rs 400 per export truck passing through the Majai Land Custom Station.

The deputy commissioner's order emphasised that the installation of such illegal toll gates, check gates, and barriers for forcible collection obstructs the seamless flow of traffic, inconveniences road users, and increases the risk of road accidents.

Aligning with the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards illegal toll collection or forcible collection from vehicles plying along national highways, state highways, and major roads, the district administration has issued a stern warning against violators of the order.