Meghalaya district bans truck spillage on roads amid safety concerns

District authorities in East Khasi Hills have imposed an immediate ban on mud and stone spillage from overloaded trucks following mounting safety concerns for pedestrians and motorists across Shillong city.

District Magistrate Rosetta Mary Kurbah issued the emergency order on July 28, citing "grave danger to pedestrians and vehicles" caused by debris-covered roads. The directive comes as monsoon rains have worsened road conditions, creating slippery surfaces that increase accident risks.

Under the new regulations, all trucks must cover their cargo with tarpaulin sheets and spray their wheels clean before leaving work sites. The measure targets construction and mining vehicles that have been leaving trails of mud and stones across district roads.

"Over-loaded trucks across the District cause spillage of mud and stones on roads leading to muddy and dusty roads," the order states, highlighting how seasonal rains have compounded the problem by making roads "slippery and vulnerable to accidents and mishaps."

The enforcement action reflects growing frustration among residents who have complained about hazardous driving conditions, particularly during the current monsoon season when wet roads become treacherous with accumulated debris.

Violations will result in prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with authorities warning of additional charges as deemed appropriate. The emergency order takes effect immediately and will remain in force indefinitely.

The directive specifically applies to Shillong city and the broader East Khasi Hills district, areas that have experienced significant construction activity and heavy vehicle traffic in recent months.

Local authorities emphasised the measure's urgency, noting that immediate action was necessary to prevent potential accidents during the monsoon period when road visibility and traction are already compromised.