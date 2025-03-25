The South West Khasi Hills District has issued a critical order prohibiting forest and grassland burning after identifying severe environmental risks.

District Magistrate B Mawlong, issued an urgent directive highlighting the critical situation. As the official order notes, "the practice of burning of forests and shrubs / tall grass is badly affecting the environment causing air pollution and leads to huge destruction of vegetation, forest cover and posing a serious threat to the lives and properties."

The order, passed under Section 163 BNSS, comprehensively prohibits burning activities across various landscapes. Mawlong emphasises the purpose is "to safeguard the lives and property and to prevent any untoward incident."

The ban encompasses burning in forest areas, grasslands, park gardens, plantations, and barren lands within the South West Khasi Hills District. Implemented with immediate effect, the order will remain in force "until further orders."

Authorities aim to address the recurring fire incidents that have threatened the region's ecological balance, signalling a decisive step towards environmental protection and public safety.