Meghalaya: District magistrate bans unauthorised donation drives in East Khasi Hills

The district administration in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, has imposed an immediate ban on unauthorised donation collection following multiple reports of illegal fundraising by various groups targeting commercial establishments in the area.

According to a directive issued on June 19 by District Magistrate RM Kurbah, individuals or organisations collecting donations without prior approval from the competent authority are now liable for legal action.

The move follows concerns raised in both print and electronic media regarding pressure tactics allegedly used on businesses by these groups.

Invoking Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the order explicitly prohibits all forms of donation collection in the district without official permission. Violators will face penalties under Sections 308 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The order was passed ex parte due to the urgency of the situation and takes effect immediately. It will remain in force until further notice.