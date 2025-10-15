Meghalaya: District Magistrate imposes prohibitory orders in West Garo Hills ahead of NGOs’ protest

The District Magistrate of West Garo Hills, Mary Lisa K Marak, has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) 2023 ahead of the two-day “Non-Cooperation Movement” called by various NGOs in the Garo Hills region on October 16 and 17.

The order, effective immediately, covers the entire West Garo Hills district and aims to prevent any disturbance to public peace and safety during the protest period from 5:00 a. to 5:00 pm on both days.

Authorities have cited possible obstruction of vehicular movement, intimidation of the public, and disruption of normal life as key reasons for the restrictions. “There is every likelihood of disruption of normal life, which may cause inconvenience to the general public,” the order stated.

The district administration has also referred to a 2015 Meghalaya High Court ruling that declared bandhs and similar shutdowns as violations of citizens’ fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution. The court had directed the media to avoid publicising such calls, warning that violations could invite contempt proceedings and criminal prosecution.

The prohibitory order bans:

1. Any obstruction to vehicle movement.

2. Carrying or concealing weapons, including lathis, sticks, stones, or firearms.

3. Interference with the lawful functioning of shops, offices, or establishments.

4. Unlawful assembly of five or more persons with intent to cause obstruction.

5. Security and law enforcement personnel on duty are exempted from the order.

The magistrate noted that the decision was taken as an “emergent measure” to prevent any possible breach of peace, injury, or loss of property. The order has been issued ex-parte due to the urgent nature of the situation.