Meghalaya: DNA test confirms identity of Williamnagar murder accused, police file final investigation report

The East Garo Hills Police have concluded the investigation into the murder of a woman in Meghalaya's Williamnagar after DNA profiling confirmed the identity of the deceased accused, Late James R. Sangma. The police have submitted the final investigation report before the competent court.

According to the Superintendent of Police, East Garo Hills, the woman was allegedly hacked to death with a machete by James R. Sangma at Samgong village on July 18, 2025. Following the incident, the accused fled the area, triggering an extensive search operation by the district police.

During the search, police recovered a highly decomposed unidentified male body from Dawa Matchakolgre under Williamnagar Police Station on July 29, 2025. Family members initially identified the deceased based on the clothing, a mobile phone, and a rosary recovered from the body.

To conclusively establish the identity, biological samples collected from the body, along with blood samples from the accused's siblings, were sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for DNA profiling. The forensic examination confirmed a biological relationship between the deceased and the siblings, establishing that the body was that of James R. Sangma.

Police said the investigation, supported by scientific and documentary evidence, confirmed James R. Sangma as the accused in Williamnagar Women Police Station Case No. 13/2025 registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused was also wanted in another case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Following the completion of the investigation, the police submitted the Final Report before the competent court. The East Garo Hills Police stated that the investigation was carried out in a fair, impartial, professional and scientific manner while ensuring compliance with all legal procedures.

As the matter is now before the court, the police have appealed to the public to refrain from speculation or spreading misinformation and to allow the judicial process to proceed in accordance with the law.