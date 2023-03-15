A doctor from Rongram, Meghalaya, was allegedly attacked by an angry mob on March 14, while attempting to extort money from meat vendors and shopkeepers at Rongram Market.

The accused doctor, identified as Jimmy Carter Sangma, reached Rongram market, he started demanding money from the vegetable sellers who had set up stalls on a plot of land next to the road that the doctor claimed was his.

In order to get money, he and three accomplices had driven to the market in a vehicle.

While the vegetable merchants surrendered to his interest, it was at the meat market where inconvenience emitted.

He was challenged by both the meat sellers and a portion of the public when he demanded money from them. He asked the sellers not to give in to his demands.

He allegedly pulled out a large knife and threatened to attack anyone who opposed him, angered by the opposition.

The public became enraged by this, and they attacked him and his three accomplices. More people joined the fire of mob justice shortly after.

The three co-conspirators were able to escape the scene with significant injuries while the extortionist doctor was black and blue beaten.

The crowd became so enraged that they destroyed the doctor's car, lifted it off the road, and threw it into the Ganol river below by crossing the Rongram bridge.

Police from the nearby Rongram market arrived on the scene and saved the doctor by the skin of his teeth. He was taken to the police station in Rongram, but even there, members of the public surrounded the station and demanded his surrender for the sake of public safety.

The doctor was detained and taken to the hospital for treatment as additional authorities rushed to the scene.



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