Meghalaya documentary wins top prize at global caving film festival

A documentary exploring the mysterious caves of Meghalaya's Garo Hills has captured first place at one of the world's most prestigious speleology events, bringing international recognition to the state's underground treasures.

"Achik Kol: The Uncharted Caves of Garo Hills" claimed the top professional category award at the 19th International Congress of Speleology in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, competing against 33 films from 12 countries including Australia, France, Slovenia and Switzerland.

Director Gregory Allya Warjri and producer NOMADS Film created the documentary during the Core Geo Caving Expedition 2024, following international explorers, scientists and local cavers as they ventured into previously unmapped cave systems. The expedition yielded a remarkable discovery - a prehistoric whale fossil in Tolegre village, marking a significant paleontological find.

The film chronicles the collaborative efforts between international researchers and local Achik cavers, highlighting both scientific exploration and cultural heritage. Local guides and the Achik Cavers Exploration Society played crucial roles in navigating the challenging underground terrain.

"This achievement not only puts Meghalaya on the global speleological map but also shines a light on the state's rich underground heritage, storytelling and spirit of exploration," Warjri wrote following the announcement.

The documentary has already reached international audiences through screenings at the Hidden Earth UK Caving Conference in September 2024 and Le Festival des Voyageurs d'Ici in Switzerland last November. Plans are underway for screenings in Shillong, targeting students and the general public to inspire interest in cave exploration among younger generations.

Thomas Arbenz and Ayush Singh, founders of Core Geo Expedition, supported the project alongside team members Jean Marc Jutzet and Roman Hapka, who presented the film at the Brazilian congress. The production involved collaboration with district administration, traditional village leaders known as Nokmas, and local communities in Tolegre and Nokatgre villages.

Meghalaya, known for containing some of the world's longest cave systems, continues to attract international attention from speleologists and researchers studying its limestone formations and underground ecosystems. The state's caves have yielded numerous scientific discoveries and remain largely unexplored, offering potential for future expeditions.

The International Congress of Speleology, held every four years, represents the premier gathering of cave researchers, explorers and filmmakers worldwide, making the recognition particularly significant for promoting Meghalaya's natural heritage on the global stage.