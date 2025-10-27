Meghalaya dominate Chhattisgarh 6–1 in Sub-Junior Nationals opener

Meghalaya kicked off their Sub-Junior Boys National Football Championship 2025–26 (Tier 2) campaign with a commanding 6–1 win over hosts Chhattisgarh, announcing themselves as strong contenders in Group C.

After a cagey opening half-hour, Meghalaya found their rhythm and struck four times before the break. Macstar Nongkynrih opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, followed by a quickfire double from Marbiang Marwein in the 34th. Wanpyndapbor Nongsiej added a fourth in stoppage time to give the visitors a comfortable lead at half-time.

Chhattisgarh managed to pull one back in the 72nd minute, but Meghalaya’s Iaishanborlang Khongjee restored dominance with two late goals in the 69th and 78th minutes, sealing the emphatic victory. Marbiang’s lively performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Under coach Dapmon Tariang, Meghalaya now lead Group C after the opening round. Only the group winners advance to the semi-finals, keeping the pressure on the young side to maintain consistency in their remaining fixtures.

Meghalaya will face Andhra Pradesh next on Tuesday at 8:30 am. Andhra lost their opening match to Himachal Pradesh 3-2.