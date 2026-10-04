Meghalaya double murder: Man gets life imprisonment without parole for killing elderly woman, maid

A Meghalaya court has sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life without parole for the 2021 murder of a 79-year-old woman and her 25-year-old housemaid in West Khasi Hills.

The District and Sessions Judge, West Khasi Hills, Nongstoin, pronounced the verdict on September 30 after considering the evidence in the case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for each of the two victims.

The case dates back to August 24, 2021, when the woman's son found her house locked from outside at Nongstoin Village. After breaking open the lock at around 10.20 am, he found his 79-year-old mother dead in the dish-washing room.

The body of the 25-year-old housemaid was later found in a bedroom inside the house. Police suspected that both women had been murdered by unidentified persons.

Nongstoin police registered a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and began an investigation. The accused was subsequently identified as Banphrangkupar Nongbri. Following the investigation, police filed a charge sheet against him under Section 302 of the IPC.

The court convicted Nongbri in the twin murder case and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for the rest of his natural life without parole. He was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh for each deceased victim.