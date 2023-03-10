The literary world of Meghalaya has a new representative in the reconstituted General Council of the Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi. Dr. Crystal Cornelious D. Marak, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Garo at North-Eastern Hill University's Tura Campus, has been nominated to represent Meghalaya in the prestigious council. The term of the General Council will be for five years starting from 1st January, 2023 till 31st December, 2027.

Dr. Marak is a noted writer and has published two books. He has also contributed to various journals and magazines. In 2012, he was awarded the State Literary Award for his novel titled Sing·kam (2009). Besides writing novels, Dr. Marak has keen interests in poetry, drama, and folklore.

Dr. Marak is also an active participant in social activities and is a life member of registered organizations like A·chik Literature Society and Garo Graduates' Union. Since 2014, he has been serving as the Secretary of A·chik Literature Society, Tura. The society has been organizing seminars, workshops, and conferences on traditional musical instruments, dances of the Garos, Writers' Meet, and Poets' Meet in collaboration with different institutions and organizations, including Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi.

The nomination of Dr. Marak to the General Council of the Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, is a matter of great pride for Meghalaya's literary community. It is an excellent opportunity for Dr. Marak to contribute to the development and promotion of Indian literature, especially from Meghalaya, at the national level.

The news of Dr. Marak's nomination has been widely welcomed, and the literary community is eagerly looking forward to his contributions to the General Council.