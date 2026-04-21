Meghalaya drops Lumpongdeng Island from Umiam luxury resort plan after protests

Meghalaya government has decided to remove Lumpongdeng Island from the proposed five-star resort project at Umiam, following strong opposition from local groups and stakeholders in Ri Bhoi district. The agreement with Umiam Hotel Pvt Ltd, associated with the Taj group, will be revised to reflect the change.

The decision was taken after a meeting between government representatives and the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong, a body of traditional village heads. Authorities acknowledged concerns raised by residents over the inclusion of the island in the project and chose to withdraw it to avoid further unrest.

Officials clarified that while the island will no longer be part of the development plan, the larger tourism project will continue at the existing Umiam Orchid Lake Resort site. The resort will be developed on around 30 acres of land where infrastructure already exists, limiting expansion into ecologically or culturally sensitive areas.

The government also formally communicated the decision to stakeholders, including members of civil society groups who had been protesting against the project. One such group had been staging a hunger strike for nearly two weeks, demanding the island’s exclusion.

Authorities maintained that the project was originally intended to promote tourism without permanent construction on Lumpongdeng Island, focusing instead on low-impact visitor experiences. However, with sustained public concern, the government opted for a complete withdrawal of the island component.

The administration stressed that the broader aim of bringing in a reputed hospitality brand is to generate employment and boost the local economy. With limited scope for government jobs, officials see private investment in tourism as a way to create opportunities for young people in the state.

Responding to criticism that the move reflects a climbdown, the government stated that the decision was taken to respect public sentiment rather than yield to pressure. It also noted that political reactions and competing interests are expected, especially with the upcoming Shillong parliamentary by-election.

The revised plan will now focus solely on developing the resort within the existing project area, while Lumpongdeng Island remains outside the scope of commercial tourism activity.