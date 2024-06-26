The Department of Social Welfare Ampati and The Social Humanoid NGO Garobadha joined forces to organise a significant awareness event on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Held at Modhupara community hall in South West Garo Hills on June 26, the programme aligned with the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan initiative, focusing on this year's theme: "The evidence is clear: invest in prevention."

TK Marak, acting Department of Social Welfare Officer, opened the event by highlighting families' crucial role in combating drug abuse. S.A. Sangma, Sub-Inspector of Garobadha Police Station, addressed the growing concern of drug use within the community, calling for proactive prevention measures.

Dr CR Marak, Dental Surgeon and Medical and Health Officer, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the severe health consequences of drug abuse. He detailed various drug types, their harmful effects, and potential behavioral outcomes. Dr Marak also outlined treatment processes, emphasising the importance of motivation and family support in rehabilitation.

The event drew over 50 community members, demonstrating strong local engagement. Rev. WM Marak of the Garobadha Baptist Church encouraged attendees to take collective responsibility in addressing the drug issue.