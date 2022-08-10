The Meghalaya Police busted a drug racket in the city and arrested 37 persons including 5 women along with heroin from Polo Bazar on Tuesday.

The raid conducted by the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) East Khasi Hills District at Polo Bazar, led to the arrest of 37 persons in which 1 female and 5 male drug peddlers were apprehended.

The ANTF seized 105 vials of heroin weighing 8.97 gms, 286.93 gms cannabis , 20 nos of Nitrazapam tablets, 330 empty vials, 10 syringes, 3 empty Golden Tobacco containers, 6 mobile phones, 1 scooty, 2 local taxis and cash Rs. 1,49,280, from the arrested persons.

"A total of 5 women and 32 men have been arrested in today's raid by ANTF EKH," SP (City) Vivek Syiem said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985 (NDPS) and other penal sections will be taken up against them as confirmed by the ANTF.

“In the raid, 27 drug users who came to buy drugs were also apprehended,” added Vivek Syiem, SP (City).

Meanwhile an accused involved in the racket registered under case number Rynjah PS CNo 117(7)22u/s 454/380 IPC, manage to escape from Civil Hospital Covid ward on August 6, confirmed SP Vivek.

He further informed that 4 women who caused obstruction to the police in the raid were also picked up by the Task force.