Three persons were arrested after heroin worth Rs 3.6 crore was seized from their possession in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on May 8.

According to the police, the arrests were made during search operations conducted at two Guwahati-bound buses coming from Silchar while the vehicles Meghalaya.

The heroin was concealed in 40 soap boxes and also 9 kg of ganja were seized, stated the district SP Giri Prasad.

Liquor worth Rs 17 crore was seized by the enforcement authorities, along with cash, and narcotics during the model code of conduct.

Narcotics Control Bureau confiscated drugs worth Rs 54.6 lakh, including methamphetamine and cannabis.

