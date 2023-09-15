Continuing its relentless effort against War On Drugs, Meghalaya police on September 14 seized 48 boxes of heroin worth Rs 5.5 crore in East Jaintia Hills district.

Taking to Twitter, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma wrote, "The shrewd traffickers tried to hoodwink cops by changing their MO but alert @ejhpolice foiled their evil design to ruin youth and nabbed two interstate traffickers, seized 48 boxes of Heroin worth Rs 5.5 Crore, two vehicles, and other incriminating materials. I applaud the relentless drive by @lrbishnoiips and his team. Our crusade against drugs will continue unabated till this menace is extirpated from the state".

Huge haul of drugs by @MeghalayaPolice!

The shrewd traffickers tried to hoodwink cops by changing their MO but alert @ejhpolice foiled their evil design to ruin youth and nabbed two interstate traffickers, seized 48 boxes of Heroin worth ₹5.5 Crore,two vehicles and other… pic.twitter.com/LauNqwgSCS — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) September 15, 2023

It needs mention here that the police in Meghalaya on September 3 arrested a drugs peddler and recovered drugs valued at Rs 15 crore from him, an official said. Police said that a person was arrested in East Jaintia Hills district. 10.16 kg Crystal Meth tablets were seized from his possession.