In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Sibhi Chakravarthy Sadhu, IAS, District Magistrate & District Election Officer of East Khasi Hills District, Shillong, has exercised his authority under Section 135 C of The Representation of The People Act, 1951, to announce the declaration of "Dry Days" in the region.

The announcement, made by the District Magistrate, encompasses the dates of April 17, 18, and 19, 2024. During these days, the sale, distribution, or provision of spirituous, fermented, or intoxicating liquors, or substances of similar nature, is strictly prohibited within the polling area.

In addition to the pre-election dry days, it has been decreed that June 4, 2024, the day of vote counting in the District, will also be observed as a "Dry Day."

This stern directive aims to maintain order and ensure a conducive environment for the electoral process. Violation of these regulations may incur penalties as per the law.

The declaration serves as a preemptive measure to deter the consumption and sale of alcohol during crucial electoral periods, emphasizing the District Administration's commitment to conducting fair and orderly elections in East Khasi Hills District.