Meghalaya duo selected to represent India at South Asian Karate Championship

Two karate athletes from Meghalaya, Gideon Tympuin and Daniel Dabiangbha Warjri, have been selected to represent India at the 10th Cadet, Junior, U-21 and Senior South Asian Karate Championship 2026, scheduled to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from 15 to 19 July.

Gideon will compete in the men's U-21 individual kata event, while Daniel will take part in the boys' junior individual kumite (-68kg) category.

The selections follow impressive performances by both athletes at the national level. Gideon secured a gold medal for Meghalaya at the 5th KIO Senior & U-21 National Karate Championship 2026, held in New Delhi between February and March. Daniel, meanwhile, won a silver medal in the junior individual kumite (-68kg) event at the 5th KIO Sub-Junior, Cadet & Junior National Karate Championship 2026 in Dehradun in June.

Ahead of their departure, the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) organised a send-off ceremony on Saturday, where the two athletes were presented with tokens of appreciation.

Congratulating the duo on their selection, the association wished them success at the regional championship.

"We are confident that they will perform to the best of their abilities and bring laurels to the state and the nation," AMKA said in a statement.