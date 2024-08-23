Northeast United FC and Shillong Lajong FC fans are in for a treat as the Durand Cup Organising Committee moved the much-anticipated North East Derby semifinal to JN Stadium in Shillong. The match is now set for Monday at 5:30 pm, promising an electric atmosphere in a venue that is home turf for both clubs.

After thrilling quarterfinal victories, fan pressure was impossible to ignore, prompting the organisers to bring this showdown to where it matters most. The match date has also been pushed to August 26 to make room for the switch.

The Durand Cup Organising Committee stated, "In response to overwhelming requests from supporters of both these teams, and in recognition of the traditional significance of the chosen venue as a stronghold of support for these clubs, we have decided to relocate the semifinal match between Northeast United FC and Shillong Lajong FC to Shillong and reschedule it one day later, i.e. 26 August."

This change ensures that the heart and soul of the tournament—the fans—can fully experience the excitement in a venue that’s deeply connected to the football traditions of these teams.

"We deeply appreciate the cooperation of the Department of Sports of Govt of West Bengal in understanding and empathising with the sentiments of the football fans of the Northeast in general, Meghalaya in specific," the statement added.

However, if Shillong Lajong wins, the final will still go down in Kolkata. All other fixtures stay as planned.