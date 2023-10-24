The lively Vijaya Dashami celebrations of Durga Puja concluded with the auspicious immersion of the goddess's idols at Wah Umhkrah River, Polo, where a vibrant procession took place on Tuesday.

This marked the conclusion of the Durga Puja Festival, drawing thousands of devoted Hindus who walked alongside lorries carrying Durga idols from various pandals in Shillong to the Ghat at Polo for immersion.



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The East Khasi Hills District administration ensured meticulous arrangements for a smooth and peaceful immersion ceremony.

The Central Puja Community (CPC) reported the participation of 250 Puja Mandal Committees in this year's Vijaya Dashami celebrations across Meghalaya.