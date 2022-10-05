Durga Puja celebrations culminated in Meghalaya on October 5 with the immersion of the idols of Goddess Durga in rivers Wahumkhrah, Shillong, and other rivers in different parts of the state during the auspicious day of Maha Dashami.

Several cultural programmes were also organized by the respective Durga puja Committees the District Administration had also made elaborative security arrangements.

Thousands of devotees joined the colourful processions as the idols were carried to River Wahumkhrah for immersion.

In Khasi Hills, there are 126 community puja pandals, 11 in Jaintia Hills, and 120 in the Garo Hills districts. The festive spirits of the people brought back the peaceful and harmonious ambiance of the city.

Throughout the celebration, Shillong’s main hubs had virtually turned into an arena of joy and frolic for the locals and the visitors from outside the State who had poured in scores.

For the locals, it’s more of pandal hopping till late in the night while the tourist used every opportunity to go for a sightseeing tour before venturing into the mood of late-night puja celebrations in the hill city.

It was a choc-a bloc throughout the thoroughfares of the passage to Polo due to restrictions by the traffic police for better traffic management and it generated positive results as far as immersion of idols is concerned.

Durga Puja or Vijayadashmi celebrates Maa Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura to protect Dharma.

On the tenth day, Maa Durga's idol is immersed in the river wah mukhrah at Polo, signifying her return to Mount Kailash with Lord Shiva.

Right before the immersion, Bengali women indulge in Sindoor Khela wherein they apply vermilion (sindoor) on each other and wear red clothing-this signifying Maa Durga's victory. Whereas, the story behind Dussehra signifies Lord Rama's victory over Ravana.

On this day, towering effigies of demon King Ravana, Kumbhakaran, and Meghanad (symbolic of evil) are burnt down with fireworks thus reminding onlookers that no matter what, good always wins over Evil.