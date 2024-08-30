The Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has seen a significant increase in revenue collection over the past three years, according to data presented in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on August 30.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, in charge of Urban Affairs, revealed that MUDA's total revenue jumped from Rs 12,43,004 in 2021-2022 to Rs 39,26,240 in 2022-2023, before slightly decreasing to Rs 26,56,983 in 2023-2024.

However, the state's urban transport infrastructure faces challenges. Dhar reported that 66 non-functional State Transport Public Service (STPS) buses are currently in storage. While 53 of these will be auctioned, 13 are earmarked for schools and colleges outside Shillong, pending repairs at the institutions' expense. Further, three Red Maxi Cabs from the Shillong State Public Transport Service (SSPTS) are also out of service.

The auction process for the STPS buses is nearing completion, with tenders to be issued soon. The Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) is awaiting the evaluation of the non-functional Maxi Cabs by the District Transport Office before presenting findings to the department's Condemnation Committee.

Despite a decade of the Digital India initiative, the SMB has only partially implemented online payment services. Sohiong legislator Synshar Kupar Roy questioned this delay, highlighting the inconvenience caused to residents.

Dhar explained that digital payments are currently available for select services such as business licenses, water tanker supply, plumber registration, and water connection fees. The board also accepts digital transactions through point-of-sale (POS) devices and UPI for other payments.

"Efforts to bring in digital payments for all types of services of the SMB is in progress in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre," Dhar stated. He added that the SMB has partnered with Axis Bank to utilise the "PayU Biz" payment gateway, signalling a move towards comprehensive digital payment options for urban services in Meghalaya.