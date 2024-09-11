Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has been transferred to Delhi for advanced medical treatment after being admitted to Nazareth Hospital in Shillong earlier this week.

Tynsong, who was under neurosurgical care for a subdural haemorrhage, was initially hospitalised on Monday following a sudden spike in blood pressure.

While his condition had stabilised by Tuesday, medical experts recommended transferring him to Delhi for more comprehensive evaluation and treatment.

A health bulletin released on Wednesday confirmed the move, stating that Tynsong’s condition required further attention beyond what was available locally.

Tynsong's health will now be closely monitored in the national capital as he continues his recovery.