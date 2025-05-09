Meghalaya booked their place in the semifinals of the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship 2025 after they edged Karnataka 1-0 in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, today.

A goal by striker Ricky Kharkongor (4’) early in the quarterfinal clinched the issue in favour of Meghalaya. Karnataka tried hard to make a comeback and created a few chances, especially in the second half, but the Meghalaya defence stood firm, denying their rivals any room.

Coach Bobby L Nongbet made just one change in the starting lineup from the game against Bihar a few days ago, bringing in Banlamkupar Rynjah in place of Nickyboy Swer.

Meghalaya, who made the quarters by winning all three of their Group A games, found the going tough against Group B toppers Karnataka after an early strike. A cross from the left that landed in the Karnataka box was deftly pushed in from close by Ricky despite the presence of a couple of markers around him.

Thereafter, Karnataka made several moves throughout the encounter and came near scoring on a few occasions. But, somehow, the equaliser remained elusive.

Meghalaya will play the winners of the quarterfinal clash between the Group C and Group D champions in the semifinal round. The Group C and D matches will begin on Sunday and Monday, respectively.