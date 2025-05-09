Meghalaya: Early goal secures semifinal spot in U-20 nationals
Meghalaya booked their place in the U-20 nationals semifinals with an early goal and solid defence. The team is now focused on the next challenge in the tournament
Meghalaya booked their place in the semifinals of the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship 2025 after they edged Karnataka 1-0 in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, today.
A goal by striker Ricky Kharkongor (4’) early in the quarterfinal clinched the issue in favour of Meghalaya. Karnataka tried hard to make a comeback and created a few chances, especially in the second half, but the Meghalaya defence stood firm, denying their rivals any room.
Coach Bobby L Nongbet made just one change in the starting lineup from the game against Bihar a few days ago, bringing in Banlamkupar Rynjah in place of Nickyboy Swer.
Meghalaya, who made the quarters by winning all three of their Group A games, found the going tough against Group B toppers Karnataka after an early strike. A cross from the left that landed in the Karnataka box was deftly pushed in from close by Ricky despite the presence of a couple of markers around him.
Thereafter, Karnataka made several moves throughout the encounter and came near scoring on a few occasions. But, somehow, the equaliser remained elusive.
Meghalaya will play the winners of the quarterfinal clash between the Group C and Group D champions in the semifinal round. The Group C and D matches will begin on Sunday and Monday, respectively.
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