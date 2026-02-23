Meghalaya earned Rs 13.87 crore GST from coal since 2018, 14 mine owners arrested: Conrad Sangma

Fourteen coal mine owners have been arrested in Meghalaya since 2018, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told the state assembly on February 23, responding to a starred question on coal-related GST collections raised by MLA Ardent M Basaiawmoit.

The government has collected Rs 13,87,77,996 in GST from coal sales since 2018. Only three coal mine owners are currently registered with GST — Shainingstar Khardewsaw, Dapmain Shylla, and Leborlang Lyngdoh — while 574 coal traders in the state hold GST registration.

The GST rate on coal was revised upward from 5 per cent to 18 per cent, taking effect on September 22, 2025. However, the Chief Minister said a comparative assessment of revenue impact is not yet possible as no coal auctions were conducted in October and November 2025, and while auctioning resumed in December 2025, GST returns for that month remain unfiled.

When asked about illegal coal mines, the government's response was notably vague, stating only that information on "legally functioning" coal mines is available with the department, declining to give a direct count of illegal operations.