Meghalaya government, on May 27, took swift action to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff across East Garo Hills and West Garo Hills districts.

Both districts have declared the closure of all schools and colleges, effective immediately, in anticipation of severe weather conditions forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The alert warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours, alongside the potential for flooding and strong winds.

In West Garo Hills, authorities have also advised all schools and colleges to utilise June 1 (Saturday) to compensate for the closure on May 28.

Officials have stressed the importance of prioritising safety measures during such natural calamities. School authorities have been directed to suspend all educational activities, inform stakeholders promptly, and advise students and parents to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during the period of the cyclonic storm alert.

Additionally, residents have been urged to adhere to safety protocols, including securing valuables, staying updated through official channels via radio or TV, and seeking shelter in designated safe places if necessary.

For further inquiries or assistance, individuals can reach out to the respective district authorities using the provided contact information.