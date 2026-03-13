Meghalaya: East Garo Hills cop booked for storing live ammunition at mosque quarters

A police personnel from the East Garo Hills District Emergency Force (DEF) has been booked under the Arms Act after four live rounds of ammunition were discovered at his rented accommodation inside the Williamnagar Mosque compound on March 13.

The case came to light after members of the public alerted district police about camouflage clothing and live rounds found within the mosque premises. Investigators found the items belonged to a serving police officer who had been renting a room inside the compound and had left behind personal belongings while on authorised leave.

Among the items recovered were police uniforms bearing his name plate, a belt, boots, camouflage fatigues, an ammunition pouch, and four live cartridges.

While the presence of service equipment at a personal residence raised immediate concern, it was the live ammunition that triggered formal legal proceedings. Under existing police regulations, personnel are required to deposit ammunition at the Armoury Kote before proceeding on leave. Retaining live rounds at a private location — regardless of intent — constitutes an unauthorised act.

A case has been registered against the officer under Williamnagar PS Case No. 07/2026, invoking Section 25(1-A) of the Arms Act.

The Superintendent of Police, S. A. Rynjah, also issued a public advisory urging residents to refrain from circulating unverified information about the incident on social media, warning that those found spreading false narratives with malicious intent would face legal consequences.