Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the Rongjeng Model Degree College in the East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on August 19.

The institution, built at a cost of Rs 12 crores under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) 2.0 scheme, aims to boost educational opportunities in the region.

"This college will provide new opportunities for the youth of Rongjeng and beyond," said Chief Minister Sangma during the inauguration ceremony. He emphasised the government's commitment to education and development in the area.

The inauguration was attended by Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma, Advisor to the Education Department HM Shangpliang, and local MLA Jim Sangma, among other dignitaries.

The chief minister also announced plans to honour the late PA Sangma, a prominent political figure from the region. "We dedicate this institution to the people of Rongjeng and honor the legacy of our late leader P.A. Sangma, who had envisioned a college in this region," he stated.

A naming committee will be formed to officially name the college after the former Lok Sabha Speaker.