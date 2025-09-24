Meghalaya: East Garo Hills wins national recognition for sericulture excellence

East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya has been nationally recognised with the Best Performing MRMA District Award at the 76th Foundation Day celebration of the Central Silk Board (CSB), held at the Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre, University of Agricultural Sciences, Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Bengaluru.

The honour was conferred for the district’s exemplary implementation of the Mera Resham Mera Abhiman (MRMA) programme, coordinated by Dharavath Saicharan, Scientist-B & Incharge, CSB-SSPC Kaliabari, Boko, in collaboration with the Department of Sericulture, East Garo Hills. Strong leadership and guidance from S.G. Momin, District Sericulture Officer, East Garo Hills, ensured active participation of farmers and stakeholders at the grassroots level.

The award was presented by Smt. Padmini Singla, IAS, Joint Secretary (Silk), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India & Vice Chairperson, CSB. The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Dr. K. Sudhakar, MP (Lok Sabha) & CSB Board Member, P. Sivakumar, IFS, Member Secretary, CSB, Dr. Naresh Babu N, IFS, Joint Secretary Technical, and Dr. M. Mandira Murthy, Director Tech, CSB.

This recognition highlights East Garo Hills district’s outstanding contribution to promoting silk culture and the success of collaborative efforts between the Central Silk Board and the Department of Sericulture, Meghalaya. The achievement is expected to further strengthen sustainable sericulture development in the region, bringing renewed pride to the state.