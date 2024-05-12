The Office of the Deputy Commissioner, East Jaintia Hills district, Khliehriat released a public notice sharing helpline numbers in view of the approaching monsoon season.

The public notice informed that a natural calamity may occur in the district in future due to the inclement weather conditions.

It said, “In view of the approaching monsoon season which may be accompanied by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, landslides, floods, among others, the District Disaster Helpline Number 1077/03655295142 may be contacted for response in the event of any natural calamity which may occur in the district.”

Meanwhile, the team has also established certain rapid response calls in case the helpline numbers are non-functional.

“In the eventuality of the helpline number being non-functional, the District Disaster Management Authority have authorized rapid response calls which may be used as alternative numbers for reporting any event of natural calamity in the district,” the notice further added.

The notice shared certain helpline numbers - District Disaster Management Officer, Khliehriat: 9774124321; Block Development Officer, Wapung C&RD Block: 7005877634; Block Development Officer, Saipung C&RD Block: 9612106744; Block Development Officer, Lumshnong C&RD Block: 8794255590.