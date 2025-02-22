The District Magistrate (DM) of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills, Khliehriat, Shivansh Awasthi has issued an order, imposing certain prohibitions in Wapungskur and Bataw villages with immediate effect, to ensure public safety and maintain order.

The order under Section 163 of the BNSS has been issued in response to a serious act of vandalism that occurred in the said villages on February 21, resulting in the destruction of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

The prohibitions are set to take effect immediately, as follows:

1. The assembly of more than five persons in and around Wapungskur and Bataw Village except at the Polling Station.

2. The carrying of arms or lethal weapons in and around Wapungskur and Bataw Village, except by security forces.

3. Any act by individuals or groups that obstructs the free movement of people.

4. Any act by individuals or groups that disturbs public order and general peace.

The order, passed ex parte due to the urgency of the situation, is designed to prevent further escalation of tensions and maintain peace in the region.

The order reads, "And whereas, such activities are likely to persist, posing a grave threat to public peace and tranquillity, with the potential to escalate into violence, endangering lives and property."

The restrictions will remain in force until further notice.

The local authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with security forces deployed to ensure compliance and public safety.