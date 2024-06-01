The East Khasi Hills district administration has decided to permit political parties to hold victory processions and rallies following the declaration of Lok Sabha election results on June 4. This decision was made during a consultative meeting led by Deputy Commissioner SC Sadhu with political parties, candidates, and representatives of the Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong ka Bri Hynniewtrep on May 31.

Deputy Commissioner Sadhu announced that the district authority will relax point number 5 of the previously issued order under Section 144 of the CrPC, which restricted processions and rallies across East Khasi Hills. The formal order to allow these victory events will be issued on June 3. Political parties are required to submit their planned routes in writing and ensure the rallies remain peaceful.

The district administration appealed for cooperation from the public, political parties, and various stakeholders to maintain law and order. Any disruptions will be dealt with firmly. Central armed paramilitary forces and state forces will be deployed in the Polo area, where vote counting will take place, to ensure peace.

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) expressed satisfaction with the administration’s decision. VPP legislator Brightstarwell Marbaniang stated that they had opposed the blanket imposition of Section 144, advocating for the right to celebrate electoral victories in a democracy. He urged supporters to maintain peace during celebrations.