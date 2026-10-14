The East Khasi Hills district administration has allowed Durga Puja pandals occupying portions of Public Works Department (PWD) roads to remain in place this year, but has ruled out continuation of the arrangement in future years, Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said.

The clarification comes amid objections from several pressure groups over public inconvenience and traffic disruption caused by the pandals, particularly in the RR Colony and Lachumiere-Laitumkhrah areas.

Speaking at a press briefing, Baranwal said the administration had held several rounds of consultations through sector magistrates with local Dorbar Shnongs, police station officers-in-charge and other stakeholders to address the concerns.

He said the objections were raised at an advanced stage of preparations, making it difficult for the puja committees to shift the pandals to alternative locations this year.

Following consultations with the respective Dorbar Shnongs, the administration allowed the construction to proceed in accordance with the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the PWD.

However, Baranwal made it clear that such arrangements would not be permitted to continue in the coming years if they obstruct public roads and inconvenience commuters.

He said that of the 69 Durga Puja pandals in the district, traditionally only one, primarily the pandal at RR Colony, has occupied a portion of a PWD road.

On traffic management, the Deputy Commissioner said the administration was coordinating with the Superintendent of Police's office to minimise the duration and extent of traffic diversions. Adequate traffic personnel would also be deployed to regulate vehicle movement and prevent severe congestion during the major days of Durga Puja.

The administration has urged puja committees and local stakeholders to plan future celebrations in a way that allows religious festivities to proceed without causing unnecessary inconvenience to the public.

While the existing arrangements have been permitted for this year's celebrations, the administration has reiterated that road-obstructing pandals will not be allowed to continue in subsequent years.