The District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills has issued a stern warning against unauthorised adoptions. A public notice released today, September 13, emphasises that all adoptions must strictly adhere to the Adoption Regulation, 2022.

Under the regulation, adoptions can only be processed through three official channels: the District Magistrate, Specialized Adoption Agencies, and the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO). Any adoption carried out without an official Adoption Order from the District Magistrate will be considered illegal and void.

This move aims to protect children from potential exploitation and ensure all adoptions follow proper legal procedures. Residents seeking to adopt are urged to contact the District Magistrate's office or the DCPO for guidance on the correct process.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority has announced the upcoming National Lok Adalat. The event will take place on September 14, starting at 10:00 am in all district courts across Meghalaya.