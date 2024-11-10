East Khasi Hills clinched the Overall Champion title in both the men’s and women’s divisions at the 30th State Karate Championship. Eastern West Khasi Hills secured the men’s runners-up spot, while Ri-Bhoi took second place in the women’s category.

Organised by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, the three-day championship was held at the JN Indoor Stadium, Polo. This year, 456 karatekas, ranging from age 6 upwards, competed across kumite (sparring) and kata (form) events, with participants vying for spots to represent Meghalaya in national competitions and the upcoming Meghalaya Games.

The closing ceremony was attended by Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon as the chief guest, alongside dignitaries like Meghalaya State Olympic Association Working President John F Kharshiing. Syngkon praised the competitors, who showcased their years of dedication in impressive kumite finals and team kata displays, highlighting the championship's rising talent.

Notably, many past competitors now serve as officials and coaches, helping to develop Meghalaya’s karate talent pipeline. Syngkon awarded team trophies, while Kharshiing presented the Best Karateka awards. Honours went to Fadrick Wanniang (junior boys), Paul Danny Kharmudai (senior men), Audrella C Marbaniang (junior girls), and Carene Sohiong (senior women), with Carene representing Ri-Bhoi and the other three representing East Khasi Hills.

Encouraging the karatekas, Syngkon urged them to stay passionate, optimistic, and creative, saying, “With sincerity and hard work, we can transform our state and country through sports.”

The championship began on Thursday, inaugurated by KHADC Deputy Chief Executive Member Pynshngain N Syiem in the presence of Meghalaya State Olympic Association officials Finely L Pariat and P Laloo.