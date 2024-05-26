The Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, SC Sadhu, has called for a meeting on May 27 to address the ongoing issues surrounding illegal settlements on Cantonment Land near Bara Bazar and the Fire & Emergency Service Station. This action comes in the wake of a police case registered against the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) and the National Human Rights Commission on May 23 at Sadar police station.

The FIR names HYC President Roy Kupar Synrem, Vice President Donbok Kharlyngdoh, Assistant General Secretary Isaac Basaiawmoit, and several unidentified individuals for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities at Lum Survey on the morning of May 23.

The meeting will bring together key stakeholders, including the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, the Chief Executive Officer of the Shillong Cantonment Board, the Defence Estate Officer from Guwahati, the Secretary of the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority, the Chief Executive Officer of the Shillong Municipal Board, and representatives from the HYC.

The meeting aims to find a resolution to the escalating tensions and address the legal and social implications of the demolitions and settlements.