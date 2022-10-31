In a bid to prevent any groups or any element from blatantly misusing rallies/processions to indulge in criminal acts, the East Khasi Hills district magistrate, on October 31, imposed Section 144 CrPC.

In this regard, the District Magistrate (DM), East Khasi Hills, Shillong passed an order which read,'' In view of the urgency of the matter, this order is being passed ex parte and it shall come into force with immediate effect and remain in force until further orders''.

The DM further said that several NGOs/ groups/organizers carry out processions/ rallies within the city limits of Shillong from time to time for protesting against various issues and they do not comply with either one of many of the conditions imposed by the district administration.

“It it is learnt that other NGOs and groups are also planning similar events such as ‘surprise rallies’ within the limits of Shillong City and hence the order,” the DM added.

As per the order, there is a complete restriction on the assembly of five or more people for the purpose of any rally or procession within the entire Shillong City limits, including the Shillong Urban Agglomeration area.

''Violators will attract penal provisions under Section 188 of the IPC, and any other as deemed fit and appropriate,'' the order read further.