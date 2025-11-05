Meghalaya: East Khasi Hills district District magistrate bans truck owners' protests in Mawryngkneng

The East Khasi Hills district administration has imposed an immediate ban on demonstrations and rallies in the Mawryngkneng area following organised gatherings and blockades by the Meghalaya Commercial Truck Owners and Drivers Association.

District Magistrate Rosetta Mary Kurbah issued the prohibition order on November 5, 2025 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), citing concerns that such demonstrations would obstruct traffic movement, cause public crowding and potentially disturb peace in the region.

The order, which came into effect immediately, specifically prohibits any individual or group from holding demonstrations or rallies within the Mawryngkneng Community and Rural Development Block.

The directive also bans the carrying of arms, lethal weapons, and any materials that could potentially be used to cause grievous injury.

Authorities have warned that violations of the order will attract penal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable provisions. The district magistrate cited the urgency of the situation in passing the ex parte order, which will remain in force until further notice.

The ban affects activities by the MCTO&DA, which had been organising protests in the area. District officials stated the restrictions were necessary to prevent traffic congestion and maintain public order in East Khasi Hills district.