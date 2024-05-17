The East Khasi Hills district police, on May 16 arrested two interstate drug traffickers. The police personnel also seized heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore from their possession.

The operation was successfully carries out by the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the East Khasi Hills district police.

Taking to X, Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) L R Bishnoi said, “In a successful operation, 2 interstate drug traffickers were arrested with Heroin worth Rs 1.5 Crores. This sends a powerful message: Meghalaya stands united against drugs! Let’s continue this fight for a #DrugsFreeMeghalaya!”

Attempting to recognize “Drugs Free Meghalaya”, the Meghalaya police has been vigilant about suspicious illegal activities across the state.

It was earlier informed that the Meghalaya Police intensified their efforts to eradicate the interstate drug smuggling network. In just 10 days, the East Jaintia Hills district alone witnessed the seizure of banned drugs valued at a staggering Rs 15 crore.

In a recent operation, the police in East Jaintia Hills seized heroin and marijuana worth Rs 3.6 crore. Additionally, three drug peddlers, who were transporting the contraband by bus, were apprehended. This success drew praise from Meghalaya's DGP LR Bishnoi, who commended the exemplary commitment of the East Jaintia Hills Police in intercepting narcotics worth Rs 15 crore within a short span.