Meghalaya: East Khasi Hills issues monsoon health advisory to curb seasonal diseases

The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of East Khasi Hills has issued a public health advisory urging residents to take preventive measures against common diseases associated with the monsoon season.

The advisory highlights the increased risk of mosquito-borne illnesses, scrub typhus, water- and food-borne diseases, as well as mushroom poisoning during the rainy months.

Residents have been advised to prevent water from collecting in and around their homes, including in discarded tyres, containers and other items that can become mosquito breeding sites. The advisory also recommends using mosquito nets or repellents, wearing full-sleeved clothing, particularly during the early morning and evening, and avoiding contact with floodwater or contaminated water. Anyone exposed to such water should wash thoroughly with soap and clean water.

To reduce the risk of food- and water-borne infections, the health department has urged people to refrigerate cooked food within two hours, reheat it to at least 75°C before consumption, and avoid eating stale or uncovered food. Frequent handwashing with soap before meals, while cooking, after using the toilet, and after handling animals has also been advised.

The advisory further stresses the importance of maintaining household cleanliness and proper waste disposal to prevent rodent infestation. It cautions against washing the soiled clothes or linen of diarrhoea patients in or near streams, springs or other drinking water sources. People have also been advised not to defecate uphill or close to water sources, as rainwater can contaminate drinking water supplies, and to avoid rearing pigs near residential areas wherever feasible.

The health department has also warned the public against consuming wild or unidentified mushrooms due to the risk of poisoning.

Schools, offices and other institutions have been asked to conduct regular inspections to eliminate stagnant water, maintain clean premises, ensure access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation facilities, and promptly report any unusual clusters of fever or diarrhoea cases to the nearest health facility.

According to the advisory, most seasonal diseases can be prevented through good personal hygiene, a clean environment, minimising exposure to disease-causing agents, and seeking timely medical attention when symptoms develop.