Meghalaya: East Khasi Hills issues ultimatum on workplace harassment compliance

The Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya, has issued an ultimatum to all public and private institutions, demanding immediate compliance with federal workplace safety laws that have been widely ignored across the region.

Organisations operating within the district have 30 days to establish Internal Complaints Committees as required under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act of 2013, or face legal penalties.

The September 1 directive marks what officials are calling a "final warning" before enforcement action begins.

The mandate affects every workplace in the district, from government offices to private companies, requiring them to set up formal mechanisms for addressing sexual harassment complaints. Under Section 4 of the federal act, these committees must include external members and follow specific procedural guidelines.

Deputy Commissioner officials emphasised that non-compliance will trigger penalties under Section 26 of the act, which allows authorities to impose fines and other sanctions on employers who fail to meet their legal obligations. The law has been in effect for over a decade, but enforcement has been inconsistent across many Indian districts.

The district administration has made compliance resources available through their official website, including detailed handbooks and the complete text of the legislation. Officials noted that institutions must submit written confirmation of committee formation within the 30-day deadline.

The directive applies equally to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, corporate offices, and government departments throughout the East Khasi Hills region, which includes the state capital, Shillong.