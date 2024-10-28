The District Legal Services Authority of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district organised a 'Legal Awareness Programme Cum Cleaning Drive on Environmental Laws' on October 28, at Khohramhah, Sohra.

The event was held in collaboration with Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority and Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board.

The resource person for the program, B. Jyrwa, Assistant Legal Aid Defence Counsel/Nayaya Rakshak from Shillong, spoke on the topic "Penalty and Procedure of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, 1974)." S. Syiem, an Environmental Engineer with the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, also provided insights into the role of the State Pollution Control Board under the same Act.

Others who spoke at the programme are Redly Thabah, PLV, Shillong, P. Nongrum, Advocate, Shillong Bar Association and Jerry Well War, Headman, Laittyra village.