The East Khasi Hills District administration in Meghalaya has made significant changes to traffic regulations on several bridges in the region. District Magistrate Rosetta Mary Kurbah issued two separate orders on October 15, 2024, addressing different infrastructure concerns.

In the first order, Kurbah cancelled previously imposed restrictions on two bridges: the Umpung Bridge (No. 5/5) on Balat Bagli Road and a timber bridge (No. 74/1) over Dakni River at Balat on Mawphlang Balat Road. The order states, "This order has been passed exparte and it shall come into force with immediate effect un-till further orders."

However, a second order issued on the same day introduced new restrictions on two other bridges in the district. These are bridge No. 5/5 over Umngi River at Umpung on Balat-Bagli Road and timber bridge No. 74/1 over Dakni River at Balat on Mawphlang Balat Road.

The District Magistrate cited reports of these structures being in "weak condition" as the reason for the new restrictions. To prevent further damage, the order prohibits vehicles with a loading capacity of 9.0 MT from using these bridges.

Kurbah justified the urgent nature of these decisions, stating, "I am fully satisfied that prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS is necessary to be passed." She further emphasized that "this order has been passed exparte and it shall come into force with immediate effect and remain in force till further orders."